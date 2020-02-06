Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

COG opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.