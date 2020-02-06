Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.50% of Cactus worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 998.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 29,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,875. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Cactus Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

