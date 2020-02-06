Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,723. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

