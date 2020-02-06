Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 260,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.26.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 128,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $433,004.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $379,487.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 408,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,033 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

