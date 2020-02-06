Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Down 3.3%

Canada Cobalt Works Inc (CVE:CCW) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 80,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 388,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54.

About Canada Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW)

Canada Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and cobalt deposits. It focuses on exploring and developing the Castle mine near Gowganda; and the Beaver and Violet mines near Cobalt.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.