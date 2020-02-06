Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.40 ($66.74).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of ETR COK opened at €55.20 ($64.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.45. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.62 ($37.93) and a twelve month high of €56.60 ($65.81).

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.