Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CANG. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.03.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.