Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Paypal Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Paypal in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.78. 875,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,831. Paypal has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

