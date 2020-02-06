Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.