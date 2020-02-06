Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.33. Carnarvon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,196,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $515.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.39.

Carnarvon Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

