Cassini Resources (ASX:CZI) Shares Up 22.2%

Cassini Resources Ltd (ASX:CZI) shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 3,323,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 805% from the average session volume of 367,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Cassini Resources Company Profile (ASX:CZI)

Cassini Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and explores base and precious mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum and palladium, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the West Musgrave project located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cassini Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassini Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.