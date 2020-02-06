Caterpillar Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Shares of CAT opened at $137.44 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

