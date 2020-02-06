cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.14 on Thursday. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Get cbdMD alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock worth $163,500 in the last 90 days.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.