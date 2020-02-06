Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSCI stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.90. 489,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.50. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

