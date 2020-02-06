Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MSCI stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.90. 489,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.50. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45.
Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Msci by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.
Msci Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.
