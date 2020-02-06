CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CDW worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.09. 26,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,535. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.