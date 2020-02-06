Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

CE stock opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

