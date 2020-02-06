Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

