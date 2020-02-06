Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61 EPS.

Shares of CENTA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. 160,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.