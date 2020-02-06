Centrality Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148,391.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $62.77 million and approximately $148,391.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.31 or 0.03038282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00210538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00132048 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,733,169 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

