Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 8.1%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.72, approximately 1,435,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,676,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

