Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDAY traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 174,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,564. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.