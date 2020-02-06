Cfra Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $30.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cfra from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. 4,672,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

