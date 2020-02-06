Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Purchases £2,628 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,628 ($3,456.99).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Ben Money Coutts bought 33 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £103.62 ($136.31).

On Friday, December 13th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 46 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($197.26).

Shares of CAY stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 338 ($4.45). 40,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481. Charles Stanley Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

