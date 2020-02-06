ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading 1.2% Higher

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $45.41, 38,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 632,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $9,819,303.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,955.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.