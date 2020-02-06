Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.71

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.71 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 552185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

