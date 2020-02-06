Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Trading Up 10.6%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 67,763,688 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 66,540,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 68,067 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

