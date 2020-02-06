Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Raised to $110.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target hoisted by Sidoti from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:CPK opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

