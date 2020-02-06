Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.28% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 267,451 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.38, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

