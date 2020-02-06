China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JRJC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

