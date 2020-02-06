China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of China Marine Food Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMFO) were down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 3,958 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for China Marine Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Marine Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.