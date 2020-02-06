Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $854.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.09 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $857.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.