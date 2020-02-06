Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Shares Up 4.1%

Choom Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13, 71,047 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 188,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF)

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cultivating and selling cannabis for medical proposes and related products. It develops retail and lifestyle brand for cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.