Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Chromia has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $849,490.00 worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.84 or 0.03109227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00199724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00130839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 256,247,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,035,617 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.