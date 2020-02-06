Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Chuy’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 603.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Chuy’s by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.