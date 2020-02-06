Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

