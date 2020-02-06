Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,356 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE C traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,838,203. The company has a market capitalization of $167.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

