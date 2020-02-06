Citigroup Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Neutral

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of CG opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

