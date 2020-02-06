Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Clipper Realty stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $197.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.11 and a beta of 0.09.

In other Clipper Realty news, CEO David Bistricer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,652,238.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber bought 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,656 shares of company stock worth $444,616. 32.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 393,635 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

