Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

