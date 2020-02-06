Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $198.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $193.70 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $143.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $716.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $727.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $850.52 million, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $895.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,089. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.12. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

