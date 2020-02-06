Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Shares of CTSH opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.
Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.
In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
