Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.05.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

