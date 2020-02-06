Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.97-$4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.14-$17.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.25 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.97-4.13 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 3,815,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

