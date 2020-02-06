Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 10,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $684.68 million, a PE ratio of -59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,426. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.