Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 20,332,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,385,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

