COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.27, approximately 263,959 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 441,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

