Comparing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80% NVIDIA 24.08% 22.02% 15.44%

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubicon Technology and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 1 11 28 0 2.68

NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $229.27, suggesting a potential downside of 8.57%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.07 $960,000.00 N/A N/A NVIDIA $11.72 billion 13.10 $4.14 billion $6.07 41.31

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Rubicon Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

