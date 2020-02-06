Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.05 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.55.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

