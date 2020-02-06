Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,317. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $371.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.