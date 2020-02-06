Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Trading 7.3% Higher

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $81.77, 2,701,074 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,056,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

