ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 459,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 613,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 63,256 shares of company stock valued at $91,299 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ConforMIS by 639.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 51.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 593.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 93.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,839 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

